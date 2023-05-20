Chris is forecasting the best weekend in a while across Minnesota!

Sunshine returns in FULL FORCE all weekend long and into much of next week! Today’s highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday’s highs will flirt with 80° and a few spots may even reach it. More upper 70s on Monday, and 80s return on Tuesday! Temperatures could reach the middle 80s by late next week and into Memorial Day Weekend!

It’s not every weekend that we get incredible stretches of calm and comfortable weather to develop, so soak it in and enjoy it!