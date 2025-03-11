Chilly Tuesday morning before another warm-up

Here’s your Monday night forecast for March 10, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Even though the Twin Cities fell just shy of a record high today, Brainerd, St. Cloud, and Rochester all set records in the 60s.

The warm air is erased tonight as a cold front sweeps across Minnesota. You might hear the front around bedtime when north winds start gusting over 30 mph at times. Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s in the metro Tuesday morning. With the gusty winds, it will feel more like the 10s. No shorts heading out the door Tuesday!

You can break out the shorts again later in the week. Highs return to the 60s by Thursday, and even make another run at 70° on Friday.

The large spring storm is on track for the weekend. It starts as rain and a few thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning, and then a change to snow is possible as temperatures drop Saturday. Some accumulations are possible around the state. However, the biggest impacts could be from a flash freeze and wind gusts over 50 mph.

Keep checking the forecast as we get closer to the weekend. This storm could make you alter your plans.