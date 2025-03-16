Chilly Sunday morning with warmer temperatures on the way

By KSTP

Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from Meteorologist Mace Michaels.

Today: Mostly sunny, colder, breezy this morning. High: 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy late. Low: 32.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer. 63/38.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, spotty showers (30%). 52/32.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance for snow showers (40%). 41/25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 45/31.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles (20%). 48/33.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. 52/36