Chilly start to the week, then a warm-up

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for April 6, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Today was beautiful! Just an exceptional spring afternoon in the Twin Cities. Monday morning is Minnesota reminding you it can still Minnesota in April.

A cold front drops across the state tonight, pushing temperatures into the 20s. Adding in the gusty north winds, metro wind chills will be in the teens Monday morning. Cities in central and northern Minnesota will feel single digit wind chills through 9:00 AM.

The afternoon fares a little better, although it will be a cold day. Highs remain in the 30s for most of the state, with some low 40s possible south of the Twin Cities.

Nowhere to go but up from there, right? Right! 50s are back by midweek, 60s are likely Friday, and highs by the upcoming weekend could be near 70°.

The only real rain chances to watch are Wednesday and Thursday. The Wednesday morning sprinkles will not bother you. However, the scattered light rain might keep you inside briefly Thursday afternoon.