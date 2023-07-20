Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow sees a refreshing day today and heat next week

Good Thursday morning!

After a few strong to severe thunderstorms rumbled across the state late yesterday and last evening, the air started to dry out late last night.

The cooler and less humid weather will last through the day today.

Today will be partly sunny with the small chance of an afternoon sprinkle.

A big warm up is on the way starting this weekend.

Temperatures will steadily rise into the 80’s and then the 90’s for a good part of next week.

The only real chance of any rain will come in the form of a few storms later on Saturday, otherwise the forecast is dry and hot.

A piece of that giant “heat dome” that has been in the news and breaking weather records across the south and southwestern parts of the country will head our way.

Expect mainly dry weather for this upcoming weekend along with that big warming trend.

Have a great day!

Ken