Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says the beautiful weather will last

Good Thursday morning!

Another beautiful mid-summer day is on the way today with sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

There are no signs of any heat or humidity headed back to Minnesota for the next seven days…at least.

Sunshine will be even stronger than it was yesterday, thanks to mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will rise into the middle 70’s across the area today making for a beautiful day today!

Friday, look for increasing clouds with a shower possible toward evening and at night.

Skies will clear by Saturday.

Have a great day!

Ken