Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow is looking at One Hot Day on the Way

Good Sunday morning!

A bit of a warming trend will continue today across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 80’s across the area today making for a fantastic end to the weekend.

Monday will be mainly dry and even warmer as temperatures will warm well into the 80’s to near 90-degrees.

In fact, the warmest day this time around will be Monday with a gusty southwesterly wind and temperatures approaching that 90-degree mark.

The warmer weather will not stick around.

A round of thunderstorms Monday evening will put an end to the short-lived heat.

Tuesday we can expect temperatures to return to near normal levels for this time of the year and reach the lower 80’s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

Ken