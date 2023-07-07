Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow is forecasting a nice weekend ahead!
Good Friday morning!
Today will be a bit different than the past 2 days.
Sunshine this morning will be followed quickly by increasing clouds and a shower chance toward evening.
There could be a shower or thundershower overnight tonight before skies clear very early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s across the area today making for a comfortable end to the work week, at least for most folks!
Sunday will be mainly dry and a bit warmer as temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 80’s.
Have a great weekend!
Ken