Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow finally sees a bit of rain in the forecast

Good Friday morning!

The air is much cleaner today than it has been since Tuesday, when the metro first started to see the smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

The sun was stronger by yesterday afternoon and the sun will be even brighter today, without the smoky haze.

As far as rain is concerned, we do need the rain and we may see a few showers or thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Along with the small rain chance will come slightly cooler air.

Right now, Sunday looks like the better of the two days this weekend.

We may see those thunderstorms on Saturday, but again, no washouts are in the forecast.

The rain chances are good news as our drought gets worse with every day that passes and we do not have rain.

A heat wave is on the way next week as 90’s return to Minnesota.

Have a great weekend!

Ken