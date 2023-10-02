Changing from record highs to fall chills this week

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for October 2, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Despite a few morning showers and storms in the middle of Minnesota, temperatures are warming up quickly across the state. Record highs in the upper 80s are possible from the Twin Cities to the south and west. Cities southwest of the Minnesota River could see highs in the low 90s again. It is pretty comfortable outside, and humidity will stay low to tolerable over the next couple of days. Highs are back in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday before we start to see big changes through the second half of the week.

Rain and storms are possible late Tuesday afternoon in western Minnesota, and locally heavy rain is possible. That moves east toward the Twin Cities and weakens overnight. Some lingering showers are possible early Wednesday morning. Behind the rain, northwest winds pick up, and temperatures start to drop. By Friday, highs fall into the mid 50s with scattered rain showers and gusty winds. If the winds calm down enough, there could be some scattered frost across parts of Minnesota when you wake up this weekend.