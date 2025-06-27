Calmer weather today, then a warmer and muggy weekend along with some strong storms

Today will start with low clouds, patchy fog and drizzle in the Twin Cities then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s (average high today is 82 degrees) and winds from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thunderstorms tonight will move out of eastern North Dakota and move southeast possibly bringing some stronger storms to the Twin Cities, especially the northern metro, between 4-8 a.m. Saturday. The storms could have the potential to produce high winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with increasing humidity and lows in the mid 60s with south winds at 5-10 mph and higher gusts near storms.

Storms possible Saturday morning then hazy sunshine, hot, humid and breezy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures around 70 degrees will push Saturday afternoon heat index values into the mid 90s. Winds Saturday will be from the south at 10-20 mph. Partly cloudy Saturday night with storms again possible after 9 p.m. and some could be severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rains. Low temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with south winds at 5-10 mph and higher gusts near storms.

Scattered storms early Sunday morning then partly cloudy with scattered storms possible during the day and some of the storms could be strong. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s with muggy conditions and winds from the west at 5-15 mph but higher gusts near storms.

Monday through Wednesday looking nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s then scattered storms and upper 70s Thursday. Right now, July 4th looks like risk for storms in the morning of July 4 otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS