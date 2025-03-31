Calm Today then Snow and Rain Tuesday into Wednesday along with some Thunder.

Mainly Sunny this afternoon in the Twin Cities with Cooler than average highs near 40 Degrees and North Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Increasing Clouds Tonight with East-Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows near 30 Degrees by sunrise ( 6:53 a.m. ) Tuesday.

Cloudy on Tuesday with Drizzle and Snow developing after 9 a.m. and then Periods of Snow/Drizzle through 2 p.m. with 1″ to 2″ Snow Accumulations in grassy areas. Snow will Mix with Rain after 2 p.m. and mainly become all Rain by Tuesday evening with Thunder possible at times. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with Gusty East-Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph during the day and night. Temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with Mainly Rain/Thunder in the mid 30s with East-Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Wind Gusts of +25 mph.

Cloudy with Periods of Rain/Thunder on Wednesday with Rain becoming Lighter late Wednesday afternoon then Light Rain/Drizzle Wednesday evening with Patchy Fog. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid 40s with East Winds at 10 to 20 mph before Noon then West Winds at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Cloudy Wednesday night with Drizzle and lows in the low 30s by 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Cloudy Thursday morning then Partly Cloudy and Breezy and Cool in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Partly Cloudy to Sunny with Lighter Winds and Warmer temperatures in the low 50s then lows in the low 30s.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Saturday with highs in the low 50s then Sunny and Windy on Sunday with Chilly Winds and highs in the mid 40s. Average highs the first week of April in the Twin Cities are in the low 50s and mid 60s by the end of April. JONATHAN YUHAS