Bright Sunshine & Warmer with Lighter Winds.

Yesterday’s Snowfall in the Twin Cities ranged from 1″ to 3″ in the northwest Metro to 6″ to 8″ in most Metro areas and 8″ to 12″ in the southeast Metro with highest amounts of 12″ to 13″ near the Cannon Falls area in far southeast Dakota County. The Snow will melt over the next few days and add about .25″ to .50″ of moisture to the northwest Metro to about .75″ in most Metro areas and .75″ to 1.25″ in Dakota County and southern Washington County including Woodbury, Hastings and Apple Valley. The high March Sun Angle will melt about 25% of Snow Today, then 40% Friday then 60% Saturday and 90% Sunday and completely gone by Sunday. Areas of northwestern Hennepin County that only picked up 1″ to 3″ of Snow will likely see all the Snow melted by Saturday including Maple Grove, Rogers and Dayton. Total Snowfall to date this Winter is 25.6″ which is about 15.7″ Below Average to date ( March 6, 2025 ).

Today will brings Brilliant Bright Sunshine and keep in mind the Sun can now cause Sunburn in the Noon Sun in 45 minutes with out Sun Block and with the Sun reflecting off the Snow Today Sunburn times could even be less than 45 minutes. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 30s to near 40 Degrees which is about average for March 6. Re-Freeze Tonight will lead to some Scattered Icy Spots and some Patchy Fog possible overnight as well with sunrise ( 6:39 a.m. ) Friday in the upper teens to near 20 Degrees.

Storm System will slide south of Minnesota over Iowa on Friday and only impact to Twin Cities and rest of southern Minnesota is some Clouds passing through Tonight into Friday morning. Snowfall in Iowa on Friday along a line from Sioux City to Waterloo and points south including Des Moines will be 2″ to 4″.

Friday brings Partly Cloudy Skies with Light Winds and highs in the mid to upper 30s then Partly Cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid 20s.

Clouds Saturday morning then Sunny, Breezy and Warmer in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunny and Breezy Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday March 9 meaning Spring Ahead your Clocks 1 hour Saturday night before bed meaning you will see the Sunday sunrise at 7:35 a.m. and sunset at 7:11 p.m.

Sunny, Breezy and Warmer on Monday with highs near 60 Degrees and areas west of the Twin Cities could be Near 70 Degrees from Willmar and points west to South Dakota. Partly Cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly Cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Long Range Patterns indicate possible Strong Spring Storm March 14 to March 16. Right Now it appears Twin Cities will be in Warm Sector meaning Rain and T-Storms on Friday even some Strong T-Storms possible and Heavy Snow with possible Blizzard Conditions far western Minnesota and the Dakotas. JONATHAN YUHAS