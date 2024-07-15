Brief rain chance, then comfortable days ahead – Chris

Sunshine has returned for the evening after a day of mostly cloudy skies and showers for much of the state. Temperatures responded to that sunshine as highs reached 86° this afternoon officially at MSP. Clear skies are expected tonight with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

There is ONE more day of rain chances, then the forecast starts to dry out. On Tuesday, a reinforcing cold front sweeping across Minnesota could lead to spotty showers. The best timeline for this looks to be between 10am and 2pm, but there could be a stray shower at any point. Northerly winds and dry air should limit any heavy rain or severe potential, but a brief downpour would still be possible. Highs will likely stay in the upper 70s.

A quiet and comfortable pattern takes hold for the rest of the week. Sunshine and highs in the middle 70s will make for a phenomenal Wednesday. That sunny and non-humid pattern should last for the rest of the week, with upper 70s expected on Thursday and lower 80s on Friday.

By the weekend, there is a very slight chance of showers at the moment. As winds turn out of the south, humidity begins to creep back into the picture, but it shouldn’t be anything more than enough to frizz up the hair a bit. Outside of that, the forecast is picture perfect in the days to come. Not too hot, not too cold, not too humid, and for many, what makes Minnesota summers the best!

Enjoy it!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece