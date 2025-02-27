Breezy Today followed by Stronger Gusty Winds on Friday – nice Weekend ahead.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities brings Mainly Sunny Skies and Breezy West-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees but the Winds will make it feel like the low 40s. Increasing Clouds Tonight with Rain Sprinkles possible after 3 a.m. Friday – lows by sunrise ( 6:52 a.m. ) Friday in the upper 30s with West-Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday will be Very Windy which will create an Elevated Grassland Fire Threat from the Twin Cities and points west into eastern South Dakota and south into Iowa. Winds on Friday will be from the West at 20 to 30 mph with Gusts to 40 mph before Noon then West-Northwest at 20 to 40 with +45 mph Gusts Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s before Noon then temperatures will fall into the low 30s ( Wind-Chills low 20s ) by sunset ( 6:00 p.m. ). Skies will be Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Rain Sprinkles possible in the morning then Snow Flurries later Friday evening. Winds will be decreasing from the Northwest at 20 to 35 mph Friday night to the North at 10 to 20 by Saturday morning with temperatures by 7 a.m. Saturday in the low to mid 20s.

Breezy Saturday morning with North Winds at 10 to 20 mph then Lighter Winds from the North at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly Cloudy Skies Saturday morning becoming Mostly Sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 30s. Clear Skies and Light Winds from the South at 5 mph Saturday night with lows in the low 20s. Sunny and Pleasant on Sunday with Sunshine, Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the low to mid 40s.

The upcoming Week Monday March 3 to Wednesday March 5 will start Mild on Monday with Increasing Clouds and highs in the low 50s. Rain developing Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s then Mix of Rain and Snow Tuesday night. Snow possible Wednesday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon and Windy with highs in the upper 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS