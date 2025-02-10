Bitterly cold wind chills likely Tuesday morning

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for February 10, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for western, central, and northern Minnesota, and far northwest Wisconsin Monday night through Tuesday morning. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely.

There is a little light snow moving through southern Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening. You might see some flakes in the Twin Cities. Up to 0.5” of snow is possible closer to I-90. Roads should be just fine later today.

After the snow, brutal cold spills across the state tonight. Even with light winds, it will feel like -20° to -25° in the Twin Cities Tuesday morning. Anywhere north or west of the metro area, wind chills could drop to -30° at times. Far northern and western Minnesota might even see some as cold as -40°. I expect some late starts for schools outside of the Twin Cities.

High temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday stay in the single digits, with wind chills below zero. We get a brief warm-up ahead of the snow on Friday, then right back to the deep freeze early next week.

That Valentine’s Day snow chance will not be much. Light accumulations are likely across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. At worst, that could make roads a little slippery on a very important date night.