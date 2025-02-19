Bitter Cold is over by Friday.

Average February 2025 temperature is average 9 Degrees Colder than average in the Twin Cities and temperatures will remain Below Average through Friday then Much Warmer over the Weekend. Average High this time of February is in the low 30s and Average Low in the mid Teens – in a month from Today ( March 19 ) the Average High is in mid 40s and Average lows in upper 20s and 2 months from Today ( April 19 ) the Average High is near 60 Degrees and Average Low near 40 Degrees.

Sunny Today in the Twin Cities with Cold high temperatures from 5 to 10 Above and afternoon Wind-Chills from -5 to -10 Below with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight and Cold with lows near -6 Below and Wind-Chills from -10 to -15 Below with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny with Moderating temperatures Thursday into the low to mid teens with Wind-Chills 0 to -5 Below and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Thursday night with the last night expected Below Zero at -1 Below by 7 a.m. Friday morning with Wind-Chills of -5 to -15 Below and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny on Friday and Not as Cold with highs near 20 Degrees in the afternoon then near 15 Degrees by Saturday morning.

Much Warmer this Weekend with temperatures over 55 Degrees Warmer from lows this past Tuesday at -16 Below to Highs Saturday in the low 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday with Partly Cloudy to Sunny Skies both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures next Week mainly in the 40s but could approach 50 Degrees as well. JONATHAN YUHAS