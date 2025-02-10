Bitter cold is back, snow stays south

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for February 10, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Cold, cold, cold. That is the forecast for this week. Highs Monday range from about 5° to 15° across Minnesota, and that will be the warmest we get until Friday. As the cold, dry air sinks in, it will keep the snow chances to the south through the first half of the week.

Light snow is likely in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening. Up to a half inch of snow is possible south of a Slayton to Owatonna to Rochester line. That same song and dance is expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Dangerously cold wind chills are likely across a large portion of Minnesota Tuesday morning. It could feel like -30° to -40° at times north and west of St. Cloud. At those temperatures, frostbite is possible in as little as 5-10 minutes. School delays are likely in those areas.

In the Twin Cities, it will feel like -20° to -25° Tuesday morning. While that’s not enough to keep the kids home, it is a reminder to cover them up from head to toe heading to school!

The next chance for widespread snow is Friday afternoon into early Saturday. Accumulations continue to trend on the light side, but it might be enough to make roads slippery for your Valentine’s Day plans.