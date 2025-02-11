Bitter cold holds on, few snow chances this week – Chris

Good Monday evening, everyone! I hope you’re staying warm because cold and dry is showing no mercy this week. Tonight will be downright frigid, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the teens below zero, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s below zero.

Tuesday keeps the deep freeze going with sunshine and highs barely climbing above zero. By Wednesday, we may see a few flurries in southeastern Minnesota, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation.

Another shot at snow arrives late Friday into Saturday. It’s not a guaranteed storm just yet, but it’s worth keeping an eye on as it could put some light accumulation on the ground again.

Beyond that, the bitter cold sticks around, with highs struggling to get out of the single digits and lows dipping well below zero. Winter isn’t letting up anytime soon!

Stay warm, stay safe, and as always—let it snow!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece