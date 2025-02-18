Bitter Cold Continues then +40 Degrees this Sunday.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT AGAIN TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR BITTER COLD: Sunny and Cold Today in the Twin Cities with highs from 2 to 4 Degrees and afternoon Wind-Chills of -15 to -20 Below with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear and Very Cold Tonight with lows near -13 Below and Wind-Chills of -25 to -30 Below with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cold and Sunny Wednesday through Friday but Moderating Temps from 6 Degrees Wednesday to 11 Degrees Thursday and near 20 Degrees Friday. Much Warmer over the Weekend with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs in the low 30s Saturday then low 40s Sunday and stays in the 40s into Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS