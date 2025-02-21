Big Warm Up for the Weekend.

Much Warmer Temperatures moving into the Twin Cities and rest of the Midwest for the upcoming Weekend. Today will still be Below Average but Warmer than it has been with Twin Cities highs in the mid 20s and Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy at times ) and Mostly Sunny Skies. Partly Cloudy Tonight with lows in the mid teens and Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunny and Warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s and Winds from the Southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Currently the Twin Cities has a Snow Depth of 1″ to 4″ but much of this will melt on Saturday and Sunday. Partly Cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s in the Twin Cities and low 50s in southwest Minnesota.

Temperatures will remain Above Average ( average highs in late February are in the mid 30s ) next Week with highs mid 40s Monday and Tuesday then low 40s on Wednesday and near 40 degrees on Thursday. Skies will be Mainly Partly Cloudy with some Rain Sprinkles/Light Rain Showers possible Monday afternoon then some Fog and Drizzle Tuesday morning. Best Chance for Rain will be Wednesday afternoon. People should use extra caution around Frozen Lakes as the Ice will be thinning rapidly this week with the Warmer temperatures. JONATHAN YUHAS