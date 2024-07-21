Better chance for storms this afternoon – Chris

Happy Sunday! Much like yesterday, today will feature scattered thunderstorms, with more dry hours than wet. As a sagging cold front inches closer to the metro, the odds of those showers may be a little higher than what we saw yesterday. Still, it won’t be a washout of a day. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

The unsettled pattern continues into next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with pop storms possible in the afternoon on Monday. It’ll be a few degrees warmer with highs in the middle 80s. A new wave of low pressure arrives on Tuesday, and this is the day that the most widespread chance for showers and storms will be possible. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but a stronger thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

High pressure slides in from the northwest by Wednesday afternoon. This will clear out the rain, and allow sunshine to return for the later part of next week. Highs will be in the middle 80s, with upper 80s potentially sneaking in by next weekend.

Enjoy the weekend, and continue to be the best version of you!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece