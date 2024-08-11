Beautiful weather continues to start the week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for August 11, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There have been a few showers across parts of northwest Wisconsin and southwest Minnesota Sunday. However, dew points are still in the upper 40s and low 50s, showing very dry air near the ground. A lot of that rain will evaporate. Later tonight, an area of low pressure will push more clouds and showers toward southern Minnesota. These will be scattered and light. For most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, the dry weather continues through the first half of the week. Highs are more seasonable in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Try to front-load your outdoor activities this week. This long, narrow ridge of high pressure starts to move out on Wednesday. South winds push more moisture into the region late Wednesday into Thursday, and rain chances increase. On and off rain and a few thunderstorms are likely most of Thursday. This should give most of the state a soaking rain of more than a half inch, and a few cities could get up to an inch. No severe weather is expected this week.