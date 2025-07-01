Beautiful today, then hot & humid rest of the week with storms possible – including the 4th

Today’s weather in the Twin Cities will be about as perfect as a summer day can be with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 80s with dew point temperatures in the low 60s – so not too humid, and winds from the west at 5-10 mph. Clear skies tonight with light west winds and lows in the mid 60s by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sunny to partly cloudy and more humid on Wednesday with isolated storms possible in the late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with muggy dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and winds from the west at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible Wednesday evening otherwise low temperatures near 70 degrees by Thursday morning.

Hot and humid on Thursday, but partly cloudy and highs in the mid 80s. Dew point temperatures in the low 70s will push Heat Index Values into the low 70s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph during the day and night. Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the low to mid 70s.

July 4th Friday will start with risk for an isolated storm otherwise hazy sunshine, hot, humid and breezy during the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures in the low 70s producing Heat Index Values in the mid 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the Twin Cities in the evening on July 4th and right now it appears the storms would mainly be after 10 p.m. Some of the storms late Friday night into Saturday could be strong with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the low 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts near storms.

Saturday will be breezy and humid with scattered storms in the morning and again in the evening with some of the storms producing strong, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s with dew point temperatures in the low 70s producing Heat Index Values in the low 90s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts near storms then winds becoming west at 10-15 mph Saturday evening.

Not as humid on Sunday with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s along with sunny conditions and winds from the west-northwest at 5-15 mph. JONATHAN YUHAS