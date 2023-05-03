Beautiful today, and gorgeous tomorrow..little soggy by the weekend
Good evening! I hope you were able to get outside today and enjoy this incredible spring day! We do still have an elevated fire risk this evening, so outdoor burning isn’t advised. Tonight’s low temperatures are significantly warmer than the last couple nights, with lows in the mid to upper-40s (which is seasonable). Tomorrow will be a little warmer than today, with highs back in the mid-70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow PM, but mainly south of the Twin Cities. Scattered showers and storms are more likely late Friday through the weekend, but we’ll get some dry periods as well! About 0.25″-0.75″ of rain looks likely over the weekend. Storm chances hold into the start of next week, but again it doesn’t look like a washout any given day.
Have a wonderful night!