Back-to-back beautiful summer days

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for July 8, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

What a glorious summer day! If you didn’t have the chance to get out Tuesday, you have another shot tomorrow. In fact, the humidity will be a little bit lower on Wednesday, so you might end up with the better day. Highs once again reach the low to mid 80s.

High pressure is over us right now, keeping the weather stable. By Wednesday night, storms will fire up in the Dakotas and try to move east. Some could hold together in southwest Minnesota very early Thursday morning. There is a low chance anything more than a brief thundershower reaches the Twin Cities.

Humidity keeps climbing Thursday into Friday as that system moves closer. Rain and storms remain likely Thursday night into Friday morning, then again late Friday afternoon into the evening. If you’re reading between the lines, I think there could be a few dry hours around midday Friday. While severe weather is unlikely, there could be heavy rain at times, and soaking totals over an inch.

Saturday is trending drier, and not as cool as previous forecasts. Sunday will be the warmer, more humid day of the weekend. Keep that in mind as you start making plans.