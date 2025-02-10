Back into the deep freeze this week

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for February 9, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Bitter cold is back this week! There will be several days with single digit highs, and even more sub-zero lows.

The peak of the cold is Monday night through Tuesday. Wind chills fall from -20° to -25° in the Twin Cities metro. Dangerous cold is expected in western and northern Minnesota. Those parts of the state could see wind chills from -30° to -40° at times. I would expect some delays or cancelations on school Tuesday.

There are two systems grazing the state from the south during the first half of the week. A dusting of snow is possible closer to I-90 late Monday, and again Wednesday. If the Twin Cities sees anything, it would only be very light snow showers or flurries.

The better chance for widespread snow is Friday into Saturday. Measurable snow is possible, and potentially enough to take out the shovels. It is still too early for specifics. Be sure to keep checking the forecast is you have Valentine’s Day plans.