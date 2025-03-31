April arrives with another Spring storm – Chris

Good Monday evening, friends!

We woke up to a fresh coating of snow this morning, with 1.7 inches officially measured at MSP, and just like that, it’s gone! But if yesterday wasn’t enough of a reminder that winter still has a grip on us, another round of accumulating snow is set to arrive tomorrow—just in time for the evening commute.

Skies stay partly cloudy tonight, and temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. No weather worries as we wrap up the day, but tomorrow brings a much different story.

Tuesday starts off dry and cloudy, but by midday, snow will begin spreading across the state. The heaviest snowfall is expected north and west of the metro, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect. These areas could see significant, slushy accumulations, making for difficult travel conditions.

In the Twin Cities, expect several hours of snow in the afternoon before it gradually mixes with and changes to rain by evening. However, wet roads and slow travel are likely for the evening commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.

By Wednesday, temperatures climb into the mid-40s, switching any lingering snow to rain. It’ll be a soggy and breezy day, but at least the roads should improve as the wintry mix exit

After the midweek mess, we finally dry out, and temperatures start inching upward. Highs return to the 50s by Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds heading into the weekend.

Hang in there—April is known for its wild swings, and this week is proving that! Stay tuned for updates, especially on tomorrow’s commute.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece