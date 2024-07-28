Another steamy day, but watching the storm potential this evening – Chris

Whew! Yesterday was a hot one. In fact, it was the hottest day of the year so far as highs topped out at 91° officially for the Twin Cities. It was even hotter in central Minnesota. Brainerd topped out at 94°, and St. Cloud topped out at 93°.

Today should be a little bit more active as a chance of showers and storms return to the picture. Dry hours with partly cloudy skies dominate most of the day. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s. Unsettled weather returns for much of the evening into the nighttime hours. I’m not expecting widespread severe weather, but lighting, thunder, gusty winds, and some good downpours good be possible. That said, there is a lower end chance for a few storms to become severe. The SPC has a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms for much of Minnesota, with a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for far southwestern Minnesota. The chance for storms continues Monday.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid, but dry day with highs near 90, then the steamy and potentially stormy set up continues through the rest of the week.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece