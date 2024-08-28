Another round of strong storms possible Thursday – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to all! The sun has set on what began as a rocky morning after damaging storms rolled through the metro a SECOND time. Tonight will be a quiet night overall, minus a few thunderstorms across portions of northern Minnesota.

Wednesday starts with temperatures in the 60s, and will warm up to the middle and upper 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

From there, attention turns to the next approaching wave of low pressure as it looks to bring the next round of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. As of now, Thursday looks to start dry, but as a warm front approaches, clouds and humidity will increase across much of the state. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s. By the afternoon, an approaching cold front could lead to rapidly developing storms, some of which could be severe with high winds and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has much of south central Minnesota under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, with a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for the metro and points north. Of course, this could change between now and Thursday. So stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for updates.

After Thursday, it’s smooth sailing all the way though Labor Day with sunshine and 70s, though Saturday may be a touch warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the evening!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece