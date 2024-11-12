Another rain maker on the way – Chris

Happy Tuesday evening to one and all! It was another day of sunshine, though slightly cooler as highs topped out into the upper 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with lows around 40, give or take a few degrees on either side.

Rain arrives on Wednesday, especially for central and western Minnesota, but it’ll be a slower arrival along the I-35 corridor. Expect a cloudy day mainly, then showers increase into the afternoon and evening for the metro and eastward. High temperatures will remain chilly in the 40s.

Once the showers end, mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight with lows around 40. Clouds will linger for much of Thursday with a bit of sunshine peaking out in the evening. Highs be a few degrees warmer, but will remain in the upper 40s. Milder air arrives just in time for the weekend! Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday with highs returning to the lower 50s. This trend continues Saturday with highs into the middle 50s!

Another rain chance arrives by Monday night of next week.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece