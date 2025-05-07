Another pleasant day, then Summer heat set to build – Chris

Good Wednesday evening to one and all!

After a stretch of perfect spring weather things are about to turn summerlike once again. Today brought more sunshine and seasonable temps but the warming trend will pick back up heading into the weekend and beyond

Thursday remains on the comfortable side with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sun. By Friday we’re back into the 80s and the heat doesn’t let up from there. Saturday through at least the middle of next week will bring highs well into the 80s with some spots pushing near 90 by Sunday and Monday

Mother’s Day looks hot windy and dry which may not be ideal for planting or spending too much time in direct sun. Combine that with low humidity and gusty winds and fire danger will become a growing concern across much of the region

Rain chances remain very limited with just a slight chance of a stray shower or storm Wednesday. Until then this dry and breezy pattern will dominate

Enjoy the warmth but be mindful of the drying ground and growing fire concerns especially as we head into next week

Have a great night, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece