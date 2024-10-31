Another Halloween snowfall – Chris

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! For the second year in a row, this day has been marked with accumulating snows across parts of Minnesota, including the metro. That being said, WHERE you were meant two different worlds today. Western and northern suburbs saw several inches of snow on the ground, slick roads, and power outages. Meanwhile, the core metro, south and east, saw a thick dusting, and mainly wet roads and occasional slush. Still, it was blustery and cold as the flakes fell. Now that they’re done, blustery and cold conditions will continue overnight as clouds break up and lows fall towards 30 degrees.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 40s. By Friday evening, clouds will increase with a small chance of showers and a few snowflakes across parts of central and northern Minnesota. While the chance is low, I can rule out a stray shower in and around the metro,

Saturday will be mostly dry with sunshine early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. It will be warm as highs reach the upper 50s to near 60°. Rain chances arrive by Sunday morning, and that kicks off another active period of rain chances through the morning hours of election day. Some of that rainfall could be soaking.

Enjoy the evening!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece