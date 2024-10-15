Another frosty night before warming trend begins – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to everyone! It’s been a chilly day with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s, but morning lows made an end to the growing season for many as MSP dropped to 35, with 20s for the outskirts of the metro and most of Minnesota.

This shot of cold is quickly fleeing as southwesterly winds return by Wednesday, which will begin to boost temperatures. It’ll be a sunny day and highs will climb back into the 60s. As the southwest flow becomes more pronounced, temperatures respond accordingly. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs returning to the lower and middle 70s. Friday will really see a temperature boost as winds pick up and highs reach the middle to upper 70s. This combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and very low humidity will likely lead to fire weather concerns. Fire weather Watches have already been issued for parts of Western Minnesota. Stay tuned for Red Flag Warnings in the days to come.

A cool front attempts sweep across the state this weekend. While there will be some moisture, the atmospheric forcing to tap into that is… out to lunch. The same song continues with rain chances looking slim at best, but the pattern beyond that is at least TRYING to become more active. The key word there is TRYING. If there’s anything it absolutely will be… that’s above average. That seems to be a theme. Will it continue into the winter? As always, let Minnesota’s Weather Authority do the worrying between then and now. We’ll keep you updated daily on how things are shaping up.

Enjoy the night!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece