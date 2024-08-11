Another day of sunshine as temperatures warm a bit – Chris

Good Sunday morning! Sunshine continues for much of today, along with comfortable temperatures. It’ll be a few degrees warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

This sunshine and pleasant trend continues into the days ahead, but I’m tracking the next shot at rain drops arriving, too! For southern Minnesota, a few showers are possible south of the metro as late tonight and early Monday. This would be mainly along the I-90 corridor.

Tuesday is a mainly dry day! It’ll be the warmest in a bit as highs return to the lower 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Better shower chances arrive by Wednesday and Thursday. While it doesn’t look like a significant heavy rain event, it should be enough to be inconvenient at times for some.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Wednesday, with rain showers gradually increasing from west to east. In the metro, the best rain chances arrive in the evening. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Thursday features the best rain chance. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected throughout the day. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Showers wrap up on Friday as partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures return into next weekend.

Enjoy this Sunday. friends, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece