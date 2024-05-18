Another day of 80s to start the weekend – Chris

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a warm start with temperatures into the 70s already. By the afternoon, we should top out into the lower 80s with sunshine being the dominant sky.

We’re comfortable to start Sunday morning with more sunshine! Clouds, however, will gradually increase as the day goes on with chances of isolated showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Widespread showers and storms are expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but rain could be heavy at times. This is just the start of what could be an active pattern through much of next week.

Soaking rain chances are expected by Wednesday, and we’ll likely stay unsettled into next weekend. Another heavier rainfall could arrive late next week.

Enjoy the nice weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece