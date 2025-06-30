AM storms then partly cloudy & breezy, hot and humid 4th of July but gets stormy

Rain with some thunder will move through the Twin Cities this morning ending before 8 a.m. then conditions will be partly cloudy with isolated storms possible this afternoon and tonight, with the greatest risk for isolated storms north of the Twin Cities. Temperatures today will be near 80 degrees with breezy west-northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible tonight until midnight but most areas will be dry this evening with lows in the mid 60s and winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Mainly sunny and nice on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and winds from the west at 5-15 mph then lows in the mid 60s. Sunny to partly cloudy and muggy on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Hazy sunshine on Thursday with humid conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s with Heat Index Values in the low 90s and isolated storms possible Thursday night.

4th of July in with a bang and out with a bang as storms will be possible early in the morning July 4th and then again later in the evening (unfortunately around fireworks time). Otherwise, partly cloudy, hot, humid and breezy with highs near 90 degrees and Heat Index Values in the mid 90s. During July 4th in the evening, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms and some could be strong. Temperatures in the evening on the 4th of July will be around 80 degrees at 10 p.m. JONATHAN YUHAS