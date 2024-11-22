AM Light Drizzle then Lighter Winds for the Weekend and Cold Turkey for Thanksgiving.

Areas of Patchy Light Mist or Drizzle this morning in the Twin Cities but temperatures will remain in the mid 30s above freezing so Icy Conditions not expected but watch for Scattered Slippery Spots on bridges and overpasses during the morning commute. Mainly Cloudy this afternoon with Peeks of Sunshine and Lighter West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Mainly Cloudy Tonight with areas of Patchy Fog developing along with some Patchy Light Freezing Mist. Low temperatures by 7 a.m. Saturday near 30 degrees with Light Winds.

Patchy Fog and Patchy Light Freezing Mist Saturday morning otherwise Mix of Clouds and Sun in the afternoon with Light West Winds in the morning becoming East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon hours and high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Partly to Mostly Cloudy Saturday night with Patchy Fog possible and lows in the low 30s by Sunday morning.

Mainly Cloudy Sunday with some Rain Sprinkles possible during the afternoon along with East Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the low to mid 40s. Cloudy Sunday night with Sprinkles possible in the early evening and lows near 30 degrees by Monday morning.

Colder on Monday with Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph and Flurries or Light Snow at times especially north of the Twin Cities across central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin which could see some Snow Accumulation north of the Twin Cities. Highs Monday in the mid 30s with Wind-Chills in the mid 20s.

Colder Tuesday but Lighter Winds with Clouds and Flurries at times along with highs in the low 30s. Wednesday before Thanksgiving brings more Clouds and temperatures in the mid 30s.

Thanksgiving is looking Cold with Gusty Winds and Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies with morning lows in the upper 20s ( Wind-Chills mid teens ) and then afternoon highs near 30 degrees ( Wind-Chills near 20 degrees ). JONATHAN YUHAS