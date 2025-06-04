Air quality set to improve by Wednesday

Good Tuesday evening

While today brought some much-needed rain, it also delivered some of the worst air quality we’ve seen so far this season. Wildfire smoke thickened during and after the rain, making for very poor visibility and air that’s been downright unhealthy to breathe. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues to report very unhealthy air quality levels across much of the state, and conditions could remain difficult through the overnight hours.

Rain is tapering off this evening, and clouds will begin to clear overnight, but the smoke is sticking around. If you’re sensitive to air quality issues, it’s best to limit outdoor time tonight and into early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be sunnier and more seasonable with highs in the upper 70s. The smoke will begin to thin out, though some haziness may linger, especially early in the day.

The rest of the week turns more unsettled. A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Thursday night and continues into Friday. Friday will also bring slightly cooler air with highs in the low 70s and off-and-on rain chances. Spotty storm chances continue through the weekend and into early next week, but no day looks like a total washout at this point.

Keep monitoring air quality updates and take it easy outside until the smoke clears

– Meteorologist Chris Reece