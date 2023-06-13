Air Quality Alerts in northern MN tonight and Twin Cites Wednesday PM

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for June 13, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for northern and northwest Minnesota Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. It also includes the Twin Cities metro Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact air quality across northern Minnesota, and shift southward throughout your Wednesday forecast. Smoke could lead to worsening air quality for central and southern Minnesota, but especially ground-level ozone will lead to air quality concerns across the metro tomorrow afternoon and evening. In addition to poor air quality tonight into tomorrow, we stay dry and hot with highs near 90°, which will make for an elevated fire risk at times over the next couple of days (especially across northeastern Minnesota).

Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, with a weak cold front tracking southward during the day tomorrow. Our best chance for rain is overnight Friday into Saturday with scattered shower and storms possible (but not widespread moderate to heavy rainfall). Next week looks hot and quite dry as well.

Have a wonderful night!