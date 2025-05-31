Air Quality Alert continues through Monday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 31, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert continues for all of Minnesota through Monday evening. Poor air quality is likely Sunday and Monday.

Smoke from Canadian fires turned the sky hazy Saturday. Most of the smoke was a mile or two above the ground because the winds were light. On Sunday, winds pick up out of the west, and that means smoke will spread across Minnesota.

Poor air quality is likely for most of the state. If you have chronic respiratory issues (COPD, asthma, etc) you want to limit time outside Sunday. In western and northwest Minnesota, the air could be unhealthy for anyone. Those are the places where anyone should limit time outdoors Sunday and Monday.

With the smoke over us, temperatures will not get as warm as previously thought. By Monday, there could be some highs around 90° in the metro. Humidity is also rising heading into next week. That signals better chances for rain that will clear the smoke for a couple days.

Scattered storms develop in western Minnesota Monday evening. Those storms could have strong winds and hail. They move east overnight, potentially waking us up the Twin Cities, but with lower severe potential. Rain continues most of Tuesday, holding temperatures in the 60s.

Unfortunately, very little of this rain is going to fall on those fires in Canada. That means any northwest winds could bring more smoke back in the next week.