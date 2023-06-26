Afternoon Sun then Warm Tuesday and some Strong T-Storms possible Wednesday afternoon.

Decreasing Clouds this early afternoon across all of Minnesota including the Twin Cities with southeast Minnesota around Austin and Winona to see Sunshine by the mid afternoon. Turning Less Humid Statewide Today with Dew Point temperatures from 55 to 60 degrees in the Twin Cities and south and 45 to 55 degrees in northern Minnesota.

Tuesday brings Sunshine to all of Minnesota and western Wisconsin with T-Storms possible Tuesday evening near the North and South Dakota border. Highs in the Twin Cities Tuesday will be Warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

T-Storms likely Twin Cities and much of Minnesota on Wednesday and some could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds. The morning T-Storms likely not Strong but the Wednesday afternoon and evening T-Storms have Potential to be Strong to Severe.

July 4 Outlook for Twin Cities: Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible late Tuesday July 4. Highs during day in mid to upper 80s then 10pm Fireworks temperatures in upper 70s with Partly Cloudy Skies.

TODAY:

Decreasing Clouds and Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid in the afternoon.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear Skies with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 64 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mainly Sunny and Warmer.

HIGH: 86 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 67 Degrees. ( Scattered T-Storms possible late )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY…………….83 / 68 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms in the AM then Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening & Strong to Severe PM T-Storms possible. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 70% in the AM & 90% in the afternoon & evening.

THURSDAY…………….….83 / 67 AM Scattered T-Storms then Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM Scattered T-Storms is 60%.

FRIDAY…………………..….84 / 66 Partly Cloudy with Isolated PM T-Storms. Chance for Isolated PM T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY…………………84 / 66 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY…………………….86 / 69 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Muggy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

JONATHAN YUHAS