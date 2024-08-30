After Stormy Week Now Sunny Labor Day Weekend Ahead.

Yesterday’s Severe T-Storms knocked down more Trees and Powerlines leading to some home and building damage, power outages and flooded roads around the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.

Today will be much calmer with Mainly Sunny Skies and highs this afternoon in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with West Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight brings Mainly Clear Skies with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warmer and Muggy with Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph, dew point temperatures in the low to mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered T-Storms are likely in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Saturday afternoon including International Falls, Hibbing, Duluth, Lutsen, Madeline Island, Wisconsin and Hayward, Wisconsin. The T-Storms could produce Gusty Winds, Heavy Downpours and Hail.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday look great with Sunshine and highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s which is slightly below the Average High of 79 and Average Low of 60.

Tuesday looks Sunny and Breezy with highs in the 70s then near 80 degrees with Partly Cloudy Skies on Wednesday and Scattered T-Storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. JONATHAN YUHAS