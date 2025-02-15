Accumulating snow ending, but a few flakes fly tonight – Chris

Good Friday evening and Happy Valentine’s day to one and all! It is a great joy to do what I LOVE and spend it with each of you each night, and the night has been made even sweeter with falling snow.

After 1-3 inches of snow across much of the metro, snowfall is tapering off gradually as the night wears on. Flurries will stick around overnight as low temperatures fall into the middle teens.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 20s at midday, then will begin to fall as a cold front pushes through. That push of colder air could result in a burst of light snow, but amounts should generally be under an inch. Lows by Sunday morning should fall to the low single digits.

Bitter cold arrives early next week, and once again, wind chills could reach the levels of being dangerous.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First ALERT starting Monday morning and lasting through at least Tuesday.

EXTREME COLD: An arctic airmass over the country will lead to a prolonged period of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from 25° to 45° BELOW 0° across Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Extreme cold is one of the leading causes of weather related injuries., and wind chills this low could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 to 20 minutes. As always, remember to listen to your body. If you start to feel extremely cold or notice signs of frostbite or hypothermia, seek shelter and warmth immediately. Make sure to check in on the very young and very old in your family and community, as they are especially vulnerable to the dangers of extreme cold. Dress in warm, layered clothing, and cover exposed skin to protect against frostbite. Above all, prioritize staying warm and safe if you need to be outdoors.

You can also protect your pipes by letting water drip through the faucets at night, and opening cabinet doors to allow the warm air heating the home to also heat your plumbing.

As always, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for changing conditions as temperatures fall into next week.