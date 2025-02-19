A Winter warm up on the way – Chris

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! The good news, a gradual warming trend has begun! The other news, It’s another chilly one out there, with temps dipping below zero overnight. If you’re stepping out, the extra layers will continue to come in handy!

Thursday keeps us in the deep freeze. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs returning to the middle teens! By Friday, the slow climb begins to be noticed. We’re back in the 20s, and by the weekend? 30s and even 40s return! Now that will feel nice!

Looking ahead to next week, we could even see a few raindrops mixing in as milder air settles in. Winter’s grip is loosening… but we all know it doesn’t do that for long this time of the year.

Enjoy the warm-up, and stay cozy!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece