A warm stretch to end February

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for February 23, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The lack of snow from the southwest metro to southwest Minnesota will play a huge role in temperatures over the next week. We saw that Sunday, as cities from Eden Prairie to Worthington soared into the mid and upper 50s. Even with a little more snow on the ground to the north and east, highs held in the mid and upper 40s.

But let’s be real: 40s or 50s feel very, very nice for the last week in February.

Expect temperatures to stay in the mid to upper 40s through the work week. It is possible the Twin Cities make a run at 50° Monday and again Friday. Time to break out the shorts.

Since we are that warm, most of the precipitation chances this week will be light rain. A few rain showers are moving through northern Minnesota tonight. On Monday, the rain chance shifts to southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities late in the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday, scattered rain is possible around most of the state. As temperatures drop overnight, some snow will mix in, but nothing will stick.