A spring warm-up before a weekend mess

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for March 26, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

If you live from the south metro through southern Minnesota, you will see a few light rain showers Wednesday night. This will not be enough rain to bother you in the Twin Cities, but if you are closer to the Minnesota River Valley, you should grab an umbrella.

We have two beautiful days coming up! Thursday becomes mostly sunny with highs in around 60°. On Friday, we could see our warmest weather so far this spring. There will be a big range of highs around the Twin Cities. The north metro might stay closer to 60°, while the south metro surges into the 70s. Either way, pretty nice!

This weekend’s storm system remains on track to bring a lot of moisture to the state. Parts of northern Minnesota could see ice accumulations on Friday. Be careful if you are driving toward the arrowhead. Winter Storm Watches are in effect from Duluth to the north.

A few storms are possible in southern Minnesota Friday night, followed by a cold, steady rain on Saturday. Slushy snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, and that could impact some driving early Sunday. Expect forecast totals to come out later this week.