A mild weekend before a rainy pattern change – Chris

IT’S FRIDAY NIGHT! Welcome to the weekend my friends. After a day of sunshine, partly to mostly cloudy skies arrive overnight with lows around 40.

Milder air arrives just in time for the weekend! Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs into the middle 50s! Sunday will a bit cooler, but still mild with partly cloudy skies and a high near 50 degrees.

What has my biggest attention is the active pattern that is trying to develop next week. A deep low will develop over the southwestern part of the country with a broad shield of rainfall developing out ahead of it. Confidence is very high that we’ll at least see a prolonged period of rainfall starting Monday and lasting into late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The forecast becomes more uncertain following this period. The question I’ve been asking myself all week is ‘does the area of low pressure kick off to the east and take moisture with it as colder air arrives, or does the area of low pressure continue to deepen and entrain cold air to turn things over to a decent snowfall?’

The trend now is that this likely moves off to the east rather quickly, but there still may be just enough moisture for a few flurries or drizzle Wednesday into Thursday. Still, it does look to be colder with highs in the 30s.

Enjoy the weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece