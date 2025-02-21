A mild weekend ahead – Spring tease incoming – Chris

Happy Friday evening to one and all! After a chilly night ahead, the weekend brings a welcome warm-up. Highs climb into the 30s Saturday, then into the 40s by Sunday, though there will be a bit of added cloud cover.

Looking ahead, next week stays mild, with a chance for a few rain showers on Monday and Wednesday. It’s a sign that spring isn’t too far away… but let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet!

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece