A long stretch of heat is likely this week

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for June 19, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The heat is on across Minnesota and western Wisconsin! You are feeling the humidity Monday afternoon and evening too. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90° around the Twin Cities today. While the humidity drops a little bit Tuesday and Wednesday, that allows temperatures to climb into the low and mid 90s both days. Since this heat will last for several days, make sure you are checking in with elderly family and community members to see that they are ready for the heat. Remember, heat is the deadliest weather, and the very old and very young are the most at risk.

Humidity is back by Thursday and Friday. A slow-moving front will creep toward western Minnesota by the end of the work week. The better chances for scattered storms stay in that part of the state through Friday. Over the weekend, storms become more likely in the Twin Cities, and some storms could be severe with heavy rain. As you are looking ahead to the weekend—for Taylor Swift or for Twin Cities Pride—make sure you are aware of the storm chances and have a plan.